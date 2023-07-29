JCI, IFI discuss establishment of Jordanian-Iraqi industry chamber

Head of Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fathi Jaghbir, discussed with President of the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI) , Adil Okab, establishment of a joint industry chamber that contributes to production of sectoral committees, conducting a joint study to develop industry and achieve its integration between the two countries, and assessing existing projects to realize mutual industrial integration. During a meeting on the sidelines of Prime Minister’s recent visit to Iraq, the two sides discussed opening a window to directly deal with certificates of origin, issued by JCI and IFI, without need to obtain authentication by embassies or foreign affairs ministries. This step allows direct and faster joint trade, by testing exported materials locally without the need for a third party, and dealing with goods imported to the two countries in the same manner, especially since more than 65% of the projects in their Economic Estate are related to industries, which requires joint cooperation at all stages, the two sides affirmed. In a statement Saturday on Saturday, Jaghbir said talks represent an “important” step towards achieving Jordanian-Iraqi industrial integration and would open way for stronger joint trade and economic opportunities. Capability to establish a joint industry chamber and carry out joint studies for developing industry are “essential” aspects to enhance joint cooperation, Jaghbir said. Meanwhile, Okab said the meeting with Jordanian industrial side constitutes an “crucial” turning point in strengthening joint industrial cooperation, stressing importance of partnership with Jordan, aimed to streamline commercial procedures, primarily direct authentication of the two sides’ certificates of origin. Okab also called for strengthening joint economic ties by supporting their industrial sectors.

Source: Jordan News Agency