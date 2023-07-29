Amr: Jordan will not be affected by Russian ban on rice exports

Russia’s decision to ban the export of rice and rice grits until the end of the year will not affect the Kingdom, whose imports from that country are limited, said Jordan Chamber of Commerce foodstuff representative, Jamal Amr. He told Petra in an Interview Saturday that Jordan had been importing limited amounts of Russian rice, but it ceased after Moscow imposed a ban in mid-2022. Jordan imported 4,000 tons of long and medium grain and Basmati rice from Russia in 2020, 11,000 tons in 2021 and 8,000 tons until the middle of 2022, he said. Amr ruled out any impact from the Russian ban on the local market, which, he said, had multiple alternative sources of medium grain rice, adding that the Kingdom’s total rice imports were 230,000 tons last year. He said that annual local market consumption of rice of various grains stands at 150,000 tons, 70 percent of which is medium grain that comes from the United States and European countries. The Russian government on Saturday announced a ban on the exports of rice and rice groats until the end of the year in a bid to maintain stability of the local market, in a new extension of a measure that was first taken a year ago.

Source: Jordan News Agency