Epidemiological situation in the Kingdom reassuring, says MoH

Amman, The Minister of Health, Dr. Saad Jaber, said the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom is “stable,” while the increase in the Covid-19 infections in neighboring countries has steadily reached a “worrisome” level.

In a statement to “Petra” on Saturday, Dr. Jaber called on citizens and expats to “increase keenness to take the necessary measures to ensure prevention from the disease, including social distancing, surface disinfection, and focus on personal cleanliness and hand-washing, in light of these developments.”

As a preventive measure, the minister also stressed the importance of downloading the AMAN App, a mobile application that notifies users if they happened to be in the vicinity of a diagnosed coronavirus patient.

Resumption of economic activities requireS taking full responsibility in combating the spread of the pandemic, he pointed out.

