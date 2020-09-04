Emirates Airlines will resume flights to Amman on September 8th

Emirates Airlines announced that it will resume operating its flights to the Jordanian capital, Amman, with a daily flight from the eighth of September, bringing the number of destinations covered by the airline’s network in the region and the Middle East to eight cities, while it continues to work on restarting its operations. Across the world, while preserving the health and safety of its dealers and employees.

The company stated in a statement yesterday that the flights to Amman will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, pointing out that the EK 903 flight will leave Dubai International Airport at 3:00 PM and arrive in Amman at 4:55 PM local time. The return flight EK904 takes off from Queen Alia International Airport at 7 pm, and arrives in Dubai at 11 pm.

Source: Jordan News Agency