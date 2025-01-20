UN Security Council Focuses on Palestinian Concerns in Open Session

New York: The United Nations Security Council held an open session today, Monday, to discuss the Question of Palestinian. During the session, members received a briefing from UN Secretary-General Ant³nio Guterres.

According to Jordan News Agency, the session was chaired by Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, as Algeria holds the Council presidency for this month. The session was attended by approximately 70 ministers and ambassadors from member states.

Guterres emphasized that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza represents a “ray of hope” despite the numerous challenges in the region. He noted that the United Nations is making efforts to expedite humanitarian operations, pointing out that over 630 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip yesterday, including at least 300 directed to the northern areas.

He added that achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza must translate into concurrent actions on the ground. UN entities, including UNRWA, which forms the backbone of the humanitarian response, must be enabled to perform their functions without hindrance. He stressed the importance of expanding the delivery of aid and essential services in safe conditions, ensuring civilians have access to life-saving assistance, and allowing sufficient commercial supplies to enter Gaza, while also ensuring the protection of civilians.

Regarding the West Bank, Guterres expressed deep concern over the ongoing deterioration of the situation due to clashes, airstrikes, illegal settlement expansion, and home demolitions. He stated, “I am extremely worried about the existential threat to the territorial integrity and continuity of the Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank.”

He highlighted the acceleration of settlement approvals and noted that senior Israeli officials have publicly spoken about plans to annex all or parts of the West Bank in the coming months. He warned, “Any such annexation would constitute a grave violation of international law.”

Guterres also emphasized that achieving lasting stability in the Middle East requires irreversible steps toward a two-state solution.