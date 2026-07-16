Denodo Platform 9.5 Provides Agentic AI with Active Context, to Act Effectively and Responsibly

Latest release strengthens trusted enterprise context for AI, analytics, and data sharing

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Denodo , the AI data layer company, announced the availability of Denodo Platform 9.5, advancing its role in providing active context for agentic AI , analytics , and self-service data delivery.

Enterprise AI initiatives increasingly depend on whether AI agents, applications, and business users can access trusted enterprise context in real time. Data access alone is not enough. Organizations need shared business meaning, consistent governance, reusable data products, and direct, governed access to live data in the operational systems where business activity happens.

Denodo Platform 9.5 makes trusted enterprise context easier to define, operationalize, and reuse. The latest release strengthens the semantic and contextual intelligence within the Denodo Platform while simplifying how teams build, manage, and share trusted data products across the enterprise.

New Features

An expanded enterprise knowledge graph within the Denodo Data Marketplace, to improve the view of data context and provide AI with a more trusted foundation

within the Denodo Data Marketplace, to improve the view of data context and provide AI with a more trusted foundation Metric views, enabling consistent, standardized metrics within the semantic layer, to improve the accuracy of all metrics-driven business decisions

enabling consistent, standardized metrics within the semantic layer, to improve the accuracy of all metrics-driven business decisions Enhanced reasoning ability for Denodo Assistant, to streamline data-view development

for Denodo Assistant, to streamline data-view development Expanded connectivity across the data and AI ecosystem, to improve the flow of active context across disparate data sources and the quality of business decisions

Expanding the Enterprise Knowledge Graph for Data Context

Denodo Platform 9.5 expands its Data Marketplace with a new 360-degree graph and asset extensions, enabling organizations to define an enterprise knowledge graph with a broader set of data ecosystem assets and the relationships that connect them. Teams can define and manage related assets such as extract, transform, and load (ETL) processes, consuming applications, notebooks, business glossaries, data dictionaries, governance controls, data product contracts, data sharing agreements, AI skills, and other business or technical artifacts.

“Denodo’s 360-degree graph and asset extensions mark a major milestone in the evolution of our data governance model, reinforcing Denodo as the core of our semantic layer and the central hub for governed access to data assets,” said Jose Carlos Bermejo, head of Data & Analytics at Air Europa, who had access to a public beta version. “These new capabilities enable us to enrich, connect, and contextualize our data assets, turning them into accessible, governed, and interconnected data products through the Denodo Data Marketplace. As a result, we can provide business users with a unified, intuitive, and trusted view of data, accelerating the adoption of data as a strategic asset and scaling its governed use across the organization as part of our broader data democratization strategy.”

Governed data products, enhanced with new semantic elements such as metric views, form an expanded knowledge graph that represents the business, technical, governance, and usage context surrounding enterprise data. This provides users with a more complete view of the processes, definitions, controls, relationships, and downstream consumers associated with enterprise data, while supplying AI assistants and agents with a stronger foundation for discovery, reasoning, and automation.

Trusted Metrics and KPIs for AI and Analytics

Denodo Platform 9.5 introduces metric views, a new semantic-layer object for defining, governing, and reusing business metrics and KPIs. Metrics such as revenue, profit, order count, and customer value often depend on formulas, filters, dimensions, and grouping context that are recreated differently across reports, dashboards, and tools.

With metric views, organizations can define key business measures once in the Denodo semantic layer, along with the appropriate formulas, relationships, dimensions, filters, and documentation. These trusted metrics can then be reused across governed data products, the Denodo Data Marketplace, BI tools, and AI-powered experiences, with all downstream users assured they include live, contextually-relevant, and well-governed data leading to trustworthy decisions and actions.

Conversational Development and Broader Ecosystem Connectivity

Denodo Platform 9.5 advances the VQL Shell toward a more conversational development experience. With enhanced reasoning and disambiguation capabilities, Denodo Assistant now supports an interactive workflow as users explore metadata, generate VQL, refine query logic, and troubleshoot issues. Denodo Assistant guides development through follow-up prompts and contextual feedback, helping teams create accurate data views faster, without needing to know the exact syntax or the specific views or fields required for each operation.

This release also expands connectivity across the modern data and AI ecosystem. These enhancements include improved support for unstructured data, new connectivity with Databricks and Azure AI Search, support for vector search with indexes for more efficient semantic and document queries, enhanced support for Delta tables and Databricks environments, and greater efficiency when using the Denodo Lakehouse Accelerator with Iceberg.

Together, these capabilities help organizations bring more enterprise information into governed AI, analytics, and data-sharing workflows while reducing integration friction and improving performance across distributed environments.

“Agentic AI is changing what organizations require from their data infrastructure,” said Alberto Pan, chief technology officer at Denodo. “AI systems need to understand business context, work with trusted metrics, access live operational data, and operate within clear governance controls. Denodo Platform 9.5 helps organizations deliver the trusted active context that AI, analytics, and data consumers across the entire enterprise need to act with confidence.”

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What’s New in Denodo Platform 9.5 ?

Denodo

Denodo is the AI data layer that powers trustworthy agents and applications. The award-winning Denodo Platform enables that layer, transforming enterprise data into reliable insights for analytics and self-service. Organizations worldwide use Denodo alongside their data lakehouses to deliver AI-ready, business-ready data in a fraction of the time, achieving up to 4x faster time-to-insight, 345% ROI, and 10x better performance.

For more information, visit denodo.com.

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