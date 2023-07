Oil prices rose Friday, on their way to recording a second consecutive weekly gain as strong demand led to a decline in US crude stocks, outweighing fears of the consequences of raising interest rates in the US. Brent crude futures rose 45 cents, 0.6 per cent, to $76.97 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 44 cents, 0.6 per cent, to $72.24 a barrel, according to CNBC Economic Network.

Source: Jordan News Agency