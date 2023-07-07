Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied Ramallah

Israeli forces shot dead Friday Abdel-Jawad Saleh, 24, in the Um Safa in Ramallah, the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry announced in a statement that the Saleh was shot in the chest, after which he was transferred to the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah before announcing his death. Member of the Um Safa Village Council Muhammad Bahr confirmed that the Israeli soldiers shot the Saleh while he was in the northern parts of tge village.

Source: Jordan News Agency