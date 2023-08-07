Crimes of US-Saudi aggression on August 7

The US-Saudi-Emirati aggression warplanes on August 7 over the past eight years launched raids on Yemen, targeting citizens, properties, and health and service facilities in various provinces, killing and injuring dozens.

On August 7, 2015, five citizens, including two doctors, were killed in the aggression’s bombing of the health center in Hays district in Hodeida province, which also led to the destruction of the center and damage to a number of nearby buildings.

The aggression warplanes also destroyed al-Qadisiyah School for Basic Education in the same district.

A man and his wife were killed and four others were injured in several air raids on Razih district in Sa’ada province, which also destroyed a house and damaged another.

Two citizens were killed as a result of the aggression warplanes targeting the border district of Baqim with ten raids.

The aggression warplanes launched four raids on al-Saifi area in Sahar district. A citizen was injured and a house was destroyed in seven raids launched by the hostile air forces on a number of neighborhoods and one of the bakeries in the city of Sa’ada province. Two raids targeted al-Masalhaqat area and a raid on Rahban area on the outskirts of the city of Sa’ada, destroying a house and damage to neighboring houses.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on Saqain Rural Hospital in Saqain district, and a raid on the local administration building.

The aggression launched eight raids on the camp of the Special Security Forces in Shaban area of Ibb province, damaging its facilities and buildings.

In Marib province, the aggression warplanes targeted Athban Water Factory with three raids, two raids on al-Ashraf area, and launched a raid on Kawfal camp, and two raids on the strategic Mount of Hailan.

In Sa’ada province, in 2016, the aggression warplanes launched five raids on the building of al-Safra district, destroying and burning two citizens’ cars.

The aggression launched three raids on al-Malata area, two raids on al-Baha and Mandaba areas in Baqim district, two raids on al-Azqul area and Adil area in Sahar district, and two raids on al-Malil area in Ketaf district, causing great damage to the homes of citizens.

The aggression warplanes also launched 27 raids on al-Hathaira and two raids on al-Ramdah area in Jizan, causing destruction to the citizens’ farms and properties.

The aggression warplanes launched four raids on Haradh customs and Midi district in Hajjah province.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on al-Sabreen area in Khub Washa`f district, three raids on al-Matoon district in Jawf province, while the mercenaries bombed the homes of citizens in al-Mutun, al-Ghail and al-Masloub districts.

The aggression aircraft launched 17 raids on Nehm district in Sana’a province, a raid on Kahboub area, two raids on Jabal al-Nar in Mocha district, and 15 raids on Dhubab district in Taiz province, while the mercenaries bombed with artillery and missiles the areas of al-Hamra, al-Qushouba and Ghorab in al-Waze’iyah district of the same province.

On August 7, 2017, the aggression launched three raids on Harib al-Qarameesh district in Marib province and a raid on Nehm district in Sana’a province, and targeted the public road in Bir Basha in Taiz province.

The warplanes launched two raids on al-Khawkhah district in Hodeida province, nine raids on Haradh and Midi districts in Hajjah province, and a raid on the village of Hamdah in Jizan.

Saudi missile and artillery bombardment targeted al-Ghor area in Ghamr district, Munabeh district, and separate areas in Razih district of Sa’ada province, which led to damage to citizens’ homes.

In 2018, 12 people were killed and eight others from Waila tribe in Sa’ada province were killed in a treachery crime at a checkpoint of the aggression’s mercenaries at the southern entrance to the city of Marib, while they were heading to Wadi Abedah to resolve an issue of arresting two of their sons.

A child was killed and another citizen was wounded by an artillery shell fired by the mercenaries on a farm in al-Durayhimi district in Hodeida province, while the warplanes launched a raid on a citizen’s farm in al-Jarba area of the district.

The warships of aggression destroyed a building under construction near the historic castle on the coastal strip in al-Hawk district in the city of Hodeida.

A citizen was injured after being subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling in the border district of Munabeh in Sa’ada province, while the warplanes launched three raids on Qahrat al-Nuss area in Sahar district, targeting farms and two homes for citizens, causing them severe damage and displacing the residents, and also launched four raids on al-Baqa’ area in Ketaf district.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on a citizen’s farm in the Sha’asan area in Sanhan district in Sana’a province, and two raids on al-Maslub district in Jawf province.

On August 7, 2019, a number of citizens, including women and children, were killed and injured in the mercenaries’ shelling on citizens’ homes in al-Zubayriat in Qa’tabah district in al-Dhale’ province.

The mercenaries bombed with ten artillery shells northwest of Hays district in Hodeida province.

In the province of Sa’ada, the aggression launched three raids on the Sahar district, and Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted populated villages in the border district of Razih.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on al-Sawad district in Sanhan district in Sana’a province, and two raids on Haradh district in Hajjah province.

In 2020, two children were killed and two others were injured when a cluster bomb was left by the Saudi aggression exploded in Bani Rabih area of Harib al-Qarameesh district in Marib province.

A citizen was killed in missile and artillery shelling on the border district of Baqim in Sa’ada province.

In Hodeidah province, the mercenaries created combat fortifications in al-Jabalia area in al-Tuhaita district, al-Durayhimi and al-Mandhar, and bombed with a number of artillery and machine-gun shells towards al-Dhabiani, the College of Engineering and 50th Street areas, and fired three Katyusha rockets towards Sana’a Street, Hodeida Land Park and Hadida Airport areas.

The aggression’s mercenaries targeted citizens’ homes in al-Durayhimi city, with more than 24 artillery shells and 20 rocket-propelled grenades.

The aggression warplanes launched three raids on al-Fara’ district in Ketaf district of Sa’ada province, and a raid on Sirwah district in Marib province, and targeted Nati’ district in Bayda provine with two raids, and al-Khasf area in al-Hazm district in Jawf provine with four raids.

On August 7, 2021, a citizen was killed by Saudi border guard fire in al-Raqu area in Munabeh border district in Sa’ada province.

The aggression warplanes launched 12 raids on Rahba district and a raid on Raghwan district in Marib province, which caused damage to public and private property.

The mercenaries created combat fortifications in al-Jabalia in al-Tahaita district in Hodeida province, and bombed many areas in the province with 134 artillery shells and various bullets.

On this day in the year 2022, armed reconnaissance aircraft launched five raids on al-Maysarah in al-Barah and Maqbana in Taiz province, northeast of Hays in Hodeida province, and al-Fakher in al-Dhale’ province.

The aggression’s mercenaries created fortifications in the vicinity of the city of Marib, north of Hays and west of al_Khazan in al-Jabaliya region in al-Tuhaita district of Hodeida province, in front of al-Balas in Beer Basha, and in Nesf al-Arous zone in Sabr area in Taiz province , as well as in al-Shorfa and Tabbat al-Gamam in Najran region.

The mercenaries fired intensively at separate areas in the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Dhale’, Hodeida, Bayda and the border fronts. They also bombed al-Balaq al-Sharqi in Marib province, west Haradh in Hajjah province, al-Batoul and Razih areas in Sa’ada province, Hays in Hodeida province and Maqbana area in Taiz province, al-Broukia and Al-Mata’an areas in Jizan region, and Maimna al-Beqa’a area in Najran region.

Source: Yemen News Agency