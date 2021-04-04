COVID-19 kills 71 in Jordan, taking death toll to 7,201

COVID-19 killed 71 in Jordan in the last 24 hours, as the death toll stands at 7,201, and a total of 6,032 cases were recorded, pushing the caseload to some 632,900, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Breaking down Sunday’s tally, the MoH said that 2,053 cases were recorded in Amman, 1,081 in Irbid, 776 in Zarqa, 322 in Karak, 301 in Balqa, 288 in Mafraq, 241 in Aqaba, 238 in Tafilah, 208 in Ajloun, 152 in Madaba amd 122 in Maan.

The MoH said in a press statement that some 376 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals while 365 others were admitted, as the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals stands at 3,253.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom hovers around 81,950, it added.

More than 543,760 COVID-19 patients, including patients who had been self-isolating, have fully recovered so far.

Around 14 percent of the 41,100 COVID-19 tests that were conducted today came back positive.

Source: Jordan News Agency