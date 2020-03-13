Corona crisis: Belgium closes stores, restaurants

The Belgian government has issued a number of measures in order to combat the spread of the corona virus. All shops, except those selling food or medicine, must be closed on weekends.

Cafés and restaurants must even close completely, and that at least until 3 April. “Without urgent measures, 2020 will be the year of bankruptcies”, analysts fear.

Belgium is banning sports events and cultural activities, closing schools and shutting down all restaurants for nearly a full month.

Shops selling food are allowed remain open, as are pharmacists, but all other shops must be closed on Saturdays – still by far their best day – and Sundays. Still, it is stressed again that hoarding is and remains pointless; supermarkets do remain open.

Source: Jordan News Agency