Cold weather to persist despite rise in temps

Amman, A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Saturday, but it remains cold with low-altitude clouds and northwesterly light to moderate winds, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily report.

The JMD expected chilly evening with frost and freeze formation in the late night hours in various parts of the country.

Daytime temperatures expected for today will reach 9 degrees Celsius in Amman, 5 in the northern cities and 5 in the southern governorates, dropping down at night to the freezing point and below. The weather will be warmer in the port city of Aqaba with highs reaching 18 degrees and lows standing at 7 at night, the JMD added.

Mercury levels will continue to rise over the next two days, but cold weather will continue to prevail in many regions, while it will be pleasant in the Jordan valley and Aqaba.

