China confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases

China recorded 2 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, both are imported, according to the National Health Commission (NHC).

In a daily statement issued on Thursday, the Commission said it received reports of 82,885 confirmed cases and 4,633 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions of the Chinese mainland.

On the other hand, about 57,800 final-year students in 121 secondary and vocational schools returned to their schools in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the pandemic.

Source: Jordan News Agency