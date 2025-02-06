Sample Page Title

Amman: Civil Defense Department (CDD) personnel managed to rescue 68 individuals who were trapped by dense dust with the help of gendarmerie and police forces.

According to Jordan News Agency, in addition to 47 additional persons in the East Husseiniya neighborhood, 18 people who were stranded on the side of the road owing to thick dust were evacuated, according to the Public Security Directorate’s Spokesperson. All individuals were placed in secure areas, and three individuals experiencing dyspnea were taken to the hospital for treatment; they are now in good health.

He urged people to be cautious, follow the directions given by the appropriate authorities, especially in places where there is a lot of dust, take the appropriate safety measures, and don’t be hesitant to call 911 for help if they need it.

As part of their duties to assist civilians, several public security officers were caught in the Jafr area by high dust this afternoon. They were evacuated and they are in good health overall.