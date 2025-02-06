Sample Page Title

Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables marking the 26th anniversary of his assumption of constitutional powers, which falls on Friday, 7 February. The messages recognize his leadership and the progress Jordan has made during his reign.

According to Jordan News Agency, the senders of these cables include senior officials, officers, and representatives from civil society organizations. They have paid tribute to His Majesty the late King Hussein and praised the achievements of Jordan under King Abdullah II’s leadership over the past 26 years.