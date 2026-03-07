Four Lebanese Soldiers Killed in Ongoing Israeli Strikes

Beirut: The Lebanese Army Command announced on Saturday the death of four soldiers resulting from ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. The military mourned three personnel killed in Khreibeh, Baalbek, and one soldier in the Kouthariyet al-Riz area of Sidon.

According to Jordan News Agency, a Lebanese security source reported that the Israeli military intensified its strikes starting in the evening on towns in the Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil regions, which are being subjected to a series of violent raids. A strike in the center of the town of Mayfadoun led to the destruction of an entire neighborhood and the death of five people.

The town of Jibchit was also subjected to a series of strikes that resulted in the death of three people.