Atradius Appoints Bart Poublon as Director, Risk Services for Asia and Oceania

Bart Poublon has been appointed Director of Risk Services for Asia and Oceania, effective September 2025. He also joins the Atradius Leadership Team, expanding his role within the organisation.

Previously serving as Head of Risk Services for APAC, Bart has been a key contributor to Atradius’ regional success since joining the Asia team in 2005.

Eric den Boogert, Managing Director for Asia, commented on Bart’s promotion:

“Having worked closely with Bart for over a decade, I’ve witnessed his results-driven mindset, agility in driving change, and ability to lead high-performing teams. His promotion is a testament to the immense value he brings to our business and stakeholders.”

He added, “Bart has consistently contributed to our profitable growth in Asia. His expanded scope will further enhance our capabilities across the region, including the Middle East, as we continue to focus on growth, transformation, and customer excellence.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Bart Poublon stated:

“I am honoured to take on this new position and look forward to collaborating with our leadership team and colleagues. In today’s dynamic business environment, companies face ever-evolving challenges in their pursuit of growth. We will continue to support our clients with expert risk management solutions that enable sustainable success.”

With over 20 years of experience in trade credit insurance, Bart has held senior roles in risk services, claims, and recoveries at Atradius since joining the company in 2001. His career has spanned key international markets, including France, the UK, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong, where he has been based since 2012. Bart’s global expertise and leadership across diverse portfolios position him well to lead the region’s risk strategy effectively.

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of GCO, one of the leading companies in the Spanish insurance sector and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://atradius.com.hk.