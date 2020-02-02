Army foils drug trafficking attempt

The eastern military command, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND), on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle an amount of drugs into the Kingdom from Syria, a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army source said.

The military source announced the rules of engagement were applied with a number of persons who were trying to infiltrate the borders and forced them to retreat to Syria.

After searching the area, 6,000,000 Captagon pills, 12 thousand palm-sized sheets of hashish, and 182 Kalashnikov bullets were seized and referred to the concerned authorities, the source said.

Source: Jordan News Agency