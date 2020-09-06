Arab Parliament decries Serbia, Kosovo plan to move embassies to occupied Jerusalem

The Arab Parliament voiced its rejection of the announcement of Serbia and Kosovo on their intention to open embassies in the occupied city of Jerusalem, adding this step is deemed “a violation of international law.”

In a press statement on Sunday, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Meshaal Al-Salami, warned of tampering with the “existing historical and legal” status of occupied Jerusalem.

This step, which the Republics of Serbia and Kosovo has announced to carry out, will not change Jerusalem’s legal and historical status as the city is under occupation and it is not permissible to take any actions that would alter its status quo, Al-Salami pointed out.

Calling on the two countries’ governments and parliaments to review and avert these decisions, he urged the world nations to refrain from taking such steps that would have negative effects on the future of the peace process and fuel conflict in the region.

On its peace stance, the Arab Parliament adheres to the international legitimacy resolutions and the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative in resolving the Palestinian cause, according to Al-Salami.

Source: Jordan News Agency