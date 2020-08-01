Arab national dies from a gunshot wound downtown Amman-PSD

A person of Arab nationality has died from a gunshot wound sustained by an juvenile who was accompanying the victim, according to a police source.

The injured Arab national has died after he was rushed to the hospital, suffering a rifle shot downtown Amman, Hay Nazzal neighborhood, media spokesperson of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said in a statement on Saturday.

Through investigations, police arrested an underage, who was accompanying the deceased, and was found out to have fired the fatal rifle shot, as an investigation is still underway, added the spokesperson.

Source: Jordan News Agency