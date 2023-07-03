Ansar Allah politician condemns barbaric Zionist aggression against city and camp of Jenin in Palestine

Ansar Allah politician condemns the barbaric Zionist aggression against the city and camp of Jenin in Palestine.

In a statement, the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) received a copy of it, the Ansar Allah politician blessed the Palestinian resistance to the Zionist aggression.

The statement said, “We appeal to the heroic Mujahideen in confronting the brutal Zionist aggression, and we affirm that Zionist enemy would not have dared and persisted in its crimes had it not been for the American cover and the complicity and silence of the international community, and the Zionist enemy must bear full responsibility for this aggression.”

The statement added, “We are confident that the enemy will fail in this aggression, just as it failed in the operation of the so-called “defensive wall” in 2002, and it will never succeed in extinguishing the spirit of resistance that witnessed a remarkable shift in the jihadi resistance work, and we also stress the unity of the battle against the Israeli enemy.” And we consider his aggression against any part of the nation an aggression against the nation as a whole.”

The Political Office of Ansar Allah reaffirmed the principled and firm position of the Yemeni people standing by the Palestinian people, the Palestinian jihad and resistance movements, readiness for support and active participation in the battle to defend Palestine and Islamic sanctities in the face of the Zionist enemy until the occupation is expelled and all Palestinian lands are cleansed.

He called on the people of the nation to take effective and serious action to confront the Zionist entity, and called on international organizations to take positions towards the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people.

Source: Yemen News Agency