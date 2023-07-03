Jordan condemns Israeli escalation in Palestinian territories

Jordan on Monday strongly denounced the persistent Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the recent aggression targeting the city of Jenin. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates urgently called upon the international community to take immediate action to halt the Israeli attacks on the occupied Palestinian territories. Ministry Spokesman Sinan Majali underscored the critical need to put an end to the continuous incursions into Palestinian cities and ensure their protection from repeated assaults. He emphasized that the ongoing escalation constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law, as well as Israel’s obligations as the occupying power. Majali highlighted the urgent necessity of ceasing the aggression targeting the Palestinian people without delay and issued a warning about the grave consequences of this escalating situation, which will inevitably lead to further deterioration and heightened violence. Reaffirming Jordan’s unwavering stance, the ministry’s spokesperson expressed the Kingdom’s outright rejection of these attacks, along with any unilateral measures that undermine efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution. He emphasized the crucial role of the international community, urging its prompt and effective intervention to provide comprehensive protection for the Palestinian people residing in all the occupied Palestinian territories.

Source: Jordan News Agency