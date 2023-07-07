American-Saudi aggression crimes on July 7

The US-Saudi-Emirati warplanes targeted on July 7 unarmed civilians in various provinces, which led to killing and injury of dozens, including women and children.

On July 7, 2015, 12 citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of the aggression’s bombing of a store selling building materials and wood in Al-Mansuriya district of Al -Hodeida.

A citizen was killed, as the aggression warplanes targeted the government compound in the district, and the warplanes bombed the building of the court of first instance there.

Five people were injured as a result of hostile air raids on the camp of the Special Security Forces in the Shaban area of Ibb province, and one of its water tanks was hit.

The aggression launched a raid on the government complex in the city of Al-Rudma, Ibb province, which led to its destruction, and a raid on the historical and archaeological house in the village of Dhi Ashra’ in the same district, which resulted in its complete destruction.

The aggression launched several raids on the buildings of the Technical and Agricultural Institute by stoning and the vicinity of the correctional buildings of the Central Prison in Al-Mahwit province, which led to the destruction of the buildings and workshops of the institute and causing a state of extreme panic and panic among the prison inmates, and 40 of them fled.

Nine citizens were killed and others were injured as a result of missile strikes from naval battleships in the Gulf of Aden that targeted a mosque in Al-Waht area in Lahj province.

On July 7, 2016, the aggression warplanes launched three raids on the strategic Mount Hailan, a raid on the center of Serwah district in Marib province, and a raid on Wadi al-Daiq in the same district.

The aggression warplanes launched five raids on Harf Sufyan district in Amran province, four raids on Naqil al-Kannah in Bani Hashish district, and a raid on the Masawara area in Nehm district of Sana’a province, while its mercenaries targeted the same area with missile strikes, and they also targeted with artillery the al-Hawl area in the district.

The aggression launched five raids on Haradh and Medi districts in Hajjah province, and a raid on Al-Moton district in Al-Jawf province.

On July 7, 2017, the aggression warplanes launched three raids on a poultry farm belonging to citizens in Al-Jabaliya region, Al-Tuhaita district, Al-Hodeida, and dropped sound bombs north of Al-Marawaa district.

The aggression warplanes targeted, with three raids, the Ham area in Al-Moton district, and two raids, Al-Masloub district in Al-Jawf provnce, while the mercenaries targeted, with intense artillery shell, the houses and farms of citizens in Al-Moton district.

On July 7, 2018, a woman was killed and her daughter was injured in a run-over operation by mercenaries in Himyar district of Maqbanah district of Taiz province.

The Saudi enemy launched a missile and artillery bombardment targeting residential areas in the border district of Razeh in Sa’ada province.

While the hostile warplanes launched a raid on a citizen’s farm in Kilo 16 area of Al-Durayhimi district in Al-Hodeida.

On July 7, 2019, a man and his child were injured and their house was damaged by a shell fired by the aggression mercenaries on the Al-Rabsa neighborhood in Al-Hawak district, Al-Hodeida.

The mercenaries bombed with more than 30 artillery shells and a number of clusters bombs the Al-Jah area in Bayt Al-Faqih district, and targeted with a number of artillery shells separate areas of Al-Faza area in the Al-Tuhaita district, and they also fired 15 artillery shells at the city of Al-Durayhimi, and bombed with medium machine guns the 7th of July residential area in the city of Hodeida.

Separate areas of the border districts of Shada and Razeh in Sa’ada province were subjected to intense Saudi missile and artillery bombardment.

The hostile warplanes launched four raids near the Maytam port in Al-Sabra district, Ibb province.

On July 7, 2020, the aggression launched 11 raids on the Al-Aqsha’ and Al-Khasaf areas in Al-Hazm district, Al-Jawf province, and launched 16 raids on Najd Al-Ataq in Serwah and Salb districts of Majzar district in Marib.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Al-Mazraq area in Haradh district of Hajjah province, and eight raids on the districts of Al-Qurashiyyah, Natea and Al-Sawadiyah in Al-Bayda province.

The mercenaries’ artillery bombed 49 shells, and they fired different bullets at separate areas in Al-Hodeidah.

On July 7, 2021, three citizens were injured by the Saudi enemy army’s fire in the border district of Shada, Saada province.

The hostile air forces launched four raids on Thi Naem district in Al-Bayda province, targeting Serwah district with 12 raids and three raids targeting Medghal district in Marib province.

The aggression mercenaries bombed with 97 artillery shells and various gunshots several areas in Al-Hodeida, and the spy planes launched 14 raids on the 50th Street in Al-Hodeida city and Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya areas in Al-Tuhaita district.

On July 7, 2022, the reconnaissance warplanes launched a raid on Taiz Governorate and four raids on the Hays district in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, and the mercenaries created combat fortifications in Al-Hodeidah Governorate and the border fronts.

The mercenaries’ artillery bombardment targeted separate areas in Marib, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Al-Hodeida provinces, and the border fronts, and they fired at several places in Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Sa’ada, Al-Dhale’, Al-Hodeida province, and the border fronts.

Source: Yemen News Agency