Allied Universal(R) Hires Chief Merger & Acquisition Officer and Co-Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, recently appointed Mike Beregovsky as Chief Merger & Acquisition Officer and Co-Head of Strategy & Investor Relations. Danette Perkins has been promoted to President of Mergers & Acquisitions for North America.

Beregovsky will be responsible for working with the company’s executive leadership team to develop and execute the strategic direction for the organization to continue driving strong, consistent and profitable growth. Beregovsky will be leading Allied Universal’s global merger and acquisition activities and will also play a key role in the upcoming acquisition and integration of G4S.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mike over the last eight years when he was at Warburg Pincus, the company’s long-standing financial partner,” said Steve Jones, Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. “Mike’s vast experience and execution capability, coupled with his pragmatic and strategic perspective, will give Allied Universal a tremendous lift in regard to our merger and acquisition activities on a global scale. We are truly thrilled that Mike is joining our executive team.”

Over the years, Beregovsky has been instrumental in leading Allied Universal’s key transformative transactions and, in 2019, he was appointed to the company’s Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to join Allied Universal. I have worked with the executive team for years so this will be a natural and seamless transition,” said Beregovsky. “This is truly an exciting time to join Allied Universal as the company sits at the forefront of remarkable international expansion. I look forward to partnering with Danette and her team to replicate the company’s extremely successful North America acquisition program on a worldwide scale.”

As Co-Head of Strategy & Investor Relations, Beregovsky will also be responsible for ensuring the company is appropriately and strategically positioned with investors, lenders, and other relevant stakeholders.

Since 2011, Beregovsky served at Warburg Pincus’ Industrial and Business Services group in London and New York. Prior to that, he worked at Thomas H. Lee Partners and at Banc of America Securities’ Leveraged Acquisition Finance Group. He received a B.S. in Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

