Algeria reports 262 new daily COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths

A total of 2672 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Algeria Saturday, pushing the caseload to more than 100,000, according to the Algeria Press Service.

COVID-19 killed 7 within the last 24 hours, as the death toll in the North Africa country stands at 2,769, the state-run agency cited the Scientific Committee for monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic as saying.

More than 67,611 have recovered from the highly contagious disease so far, it added.

