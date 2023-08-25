Ajloun cable car project attracts 165,000 visitors since its official operation

The Ajloun cable car (Ajloun Teleferique) site saw an unprecedented turnout by visitors, both locally and abroad. The number of visitors to Ajloun Teleferique has reached 165,000 since its official operation, Director General of Development Zones Arwa Al Hayari told the Jordan News Agency on Friday. She noted that the cable car track extends for 2.5 km and includes 40 cabins with a capacity of 8 people per cabin, and the trip duration in one direction is 10 minutes. Hayari added that the cable car is a pioneering development project that will contribute to realizing investment opportunities to establish hotels, restaurants, commercial markets, environmental camps, wooden huts, environmental excursions and a conference center.

Source: Jordan News Agency