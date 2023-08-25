  • Date: August 26, 2023
  • Date: August 26, 2023

Biden, Zelenskyy discuss training of Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-16s

US President Joe Biden on Thursday evening discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine the commencement of training of Ukrainian fighter pilots and assurance of expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine upon completion of training to increase Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. According to a White House statement, President Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to support Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression for as long as it takes, and to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages