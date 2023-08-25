Biden, Zelenskyy discuss training of Ukrainian fighter pilots on F-16s

US President Joe Biden on Thursday evening discussed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine the commencement of training of Ukrainian fighter pilots and assurance of expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16s to Ukraine upon completion of training to increase Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. According to a White House statement, President Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to support Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression for as long as it takes, and to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

Source: Jordan News Agency