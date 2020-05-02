7 new coronavirus deaths, 1,362 infections in Saudi Arabia

Amman, Saudi Arabia Saturday recorded seven new deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, bringing the kingdom’s toll to 176, according to the Health Ministry.



Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali also said that 1,362 new cases were recorded, 11 percent of whom were females, raising the total number of infections to 25,459.



The spokesman told the daily press briefing on COVID-19 pandemic that the active infections totaled 21,518 and the critical cases stood at 139.



He also announced that 210 cases recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 3,765.

