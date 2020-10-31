57 new virus deaths, 3,301 infections

The Ministry of Health announced Saturday it recorded 57 coronavirus fatalities and 3,301 infections, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 829 and the total number of cases to 72,607.

The new infections were: 1,534 cases in Amman, 498 in Zarqa, 369 in Irbid, including 110 cases in the district of Ramtha, 151 in Jerash, 132 in Balqa, 128 in Karak, 109 in Ma’an, including 2 cases in Petra, 99 in Mafraq, 83 in Ajloun, 82 in Madaba, 63 in Aqaba and 53 in Tafileh.

Also according to the media brief by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 cases that were admitted today for treatment in designated hospitals reached 180, while 103 patients left hospitals after recovery.

It said that the total number of cases currently receiving treatment in hospitals was 1,542, of whom 274 were in intensive care.

It also said that 22,513 swab tests were taken today, bringing the total number of tests since the start of the pandemic to 1,860,367.

The Ministry said that in light of the surge of locally-transmitted cases, the public are urged to adhere to defense orders and follow safety and prevention regulations, mainly wearing masks, avoiding gatherings of more than 20 and using the “Aman” and “Your Health” apps.

Source: Jordan News Agency