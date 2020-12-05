50 COVID deaths, 3,160 infections, 5,268 recoveries recorded

The Ministry of Health said Saturday it registered 50 coronavirus deaths and 3,160 cases across the Kingdom, bringing the death toll to 3,010 and the total number of infections to 237,513.

The infections were: 1,014 in Amman, 659 in Irbid, including 25 in Ramtha district, 352 in Mafraq, 240 in Zarqa, 201 in Ajloun, 196 in Karak, 140 in Jerash, 127 in Balqa, 92 in Tafileh, 86 in Aqaba, 40 in Madaba and 13 in Ma’an, including one in Petra, according to the daily report by the Prime Ministry and the Health Ministry.

It said that the number of currently active cases has reached 52,040, while 154 were admitted today to hospitals and 87 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery.

It pointed out that the total number of cases that are currently hospitalized has reached 1682, of which 406 are in intensive care.

The report also indicated that 5,268 cases of recovery were recorded today in home isolation and in hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 182,463.

It also said that 18,624 swab tests were taken today, bringing the total number of tests since the outbreak began to 2,667,541, pointing out that the positivity rate today was at 16.97%.

The Ministry called on the public to adhere to the defence orders and follow prevention standards, especially wearing masks, avoiding gatherings of more than 20 people, following up on the awareness campaign launched by the ministry to prevent infection and encourage individuals to protect their families and society.

Source: Jordan News Agency