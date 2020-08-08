132 deaths, 2,125 new Covid-19 infections reported in Iran

Amman, Iran on Saturday announced the registration of 132 new deaths due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 18,264.

2125 new confirmed infections with the novel virus were also reported in on Saturday, bringing the caseload to 324692, while recoveries topped 282122 people, Iranian Fars News Agency cited Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman, Sima Sadat Larry as saying.

Source: Jordan News Agency