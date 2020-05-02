118 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Morocco

Amman, The Moroccan Ministry of Health announced Saturday that it recorded 118 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s caseload to 4,687.



The official Maghreb News Agency quoted the ministry as saying that the number of cases that have recovered from the disease so far increased to 1,235 after 152 new cases recovered, while the number of deaths rose to 172.



It said that 33,415 people have tested negative for the virus.

Source: Jordan News Agency