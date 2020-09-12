113 new local Covid-19 cases, 72 recoveries reported on Saturday: MoH

Amman, A total of 117 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, including 113 local cases, bringing the total caseload to 3062, a statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Health Ministry said.

The local cases include 76 cases in Amman, 33 of which came into contact with other positive cases, and 43 under investigation, the statement said.

Sixteen cases were also recorded in Zarqa, 15 cases in Balqaa, 3 cases in Karak, 2 cases Irbid and one case in Jerash, the statement added, noting that all of these cases have come into contact with other positive cases.

Four imported cases who are currently staying in quarantine hotels, were also reported, in addition to a reported death case for a sixty-year old woman in the Prince Hamzah Hospital, bringing the death toll to 22.

A total of 72 recovery cases have been confirmed on Saturday, 14 were discharged from Prince Hamzah Hospital, 55 from isolation areas in the Dead Sea, and 3 cases from Queen Alia Hospital, the statement noted.

A total of 9222 PCR tests have been conducted, bringing the total number of tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 968247.

Source: Jordan News Agency