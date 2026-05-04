Rare profitable-track fintech demonstrates strong unit economics and a path to breakeven without external venture capital.

ZOQQ, a global enterprise fintech infrastructure platform, today announced it is approaching operational breakeven - a milestone reached entirely on a bootstrapped basis, with no external venture capital. Having processed over $150 million in transaction volume across its multi-currency banking, card issuance, and cross-border payment solutions, the company is now on track for profitability by Q4 2026 or Q1 2027.

Founded by fintech operators Avishek Singh, Sanjit Ghanti, and Gitesh Athavale, ZOQQ has achieved what remains uncommon in the fintech sector: scaling to meaningful transaction volume and approaching breakeven without external venture capital. The platform currently serves 15+ enterprise clients across multiple jurisdictions and is delivering consistent, strong year-on-year revenue growth, with a clear line of sight to sustained expansion.

"Most fintechs are in a race to scale at any cost. We took a different path - building unit economics into the product from day one and proving that disciplined, bootstrapped growth can outperform burn-funded models. We have built something that works. We are now raising capital to accelerate - not to validate."

- Avishek Singh, Co-founder, ZOQQ

A different path in fintech

In a category defined by aggressive capital consumption, ZOQQ stands apart. The company has reached its current scale by:

Building unit-level profitability into the product from inception

Serving enterprise clients across multiple jurisdictions with near-zero monthly burn

Delivering consistent revenue growth while maintaining positive operating cash flow

Reaching meaningful scale across global corridors with a lean, focused team

This positions ZOQQ in a small group of fintech infrastructure businesses that have proven product-market fit and unit economics before raising institutional capital.

"We built ZOQQ to give enterprises the speed of fintech with the trust of banking. Doing this on a bootstrapped basis is proof that our infrastructure is solving a real problem at scale. The next chapter is about acceleration - deeper coverage, broader product, and a much bigger client footprint."

- Gitesh Athavale, Co-founder, ZOQQ

Enterprise-grade global financial infrastructure

ZOQQ's platform delivers a unified, API-driven suite of financial products built for the digital economy:

Global Multi-Currency Account - Hold and manage funds in 40+ currencies through a unified account structure.

Global Card Issuance - Issue branded virtual and physical payment cards across 60+ markets with real-time controls.

FX Conversion & Acceptance - Process multi-currency payments and conversions with transparent, real-time rates.

Global Payout Solutions - Enable instant, compliant disbursements to partners, employees, and vendors across 190+ countries.

Capital to accelerate, not to validate

ZOQQ is now engaging with select institutional investors to fuel its next phase of growth. Capital from this round will be deployed across three priorities:

Regulatory expansion - Deepen the license portfolio and unlock new corridors. Enterprise go-to-market - Scale sales, partnerships, and client success across existing markets. Product velocity - Invest in platform infrastructure to support 10x client growth.

The company expects to reach profitability by the end of 2026 or early 2027, providing investors with a rare combination of demonstrated traction, capital efficiency, and a clearly modelled path to sustainable returns.

About ZOQQ

ZOQQ is a next-generation fintech platform offering multi-currency banking, cross-border payments, card issuance, and FX solutions for modern enterprises. Built with regulatory-grade compliance, advanced API infrastructure, and global coverage, ZOQQ empowers businesses to transact, manage, and scale their financial operations seamlessly across 190+ countries.

Media & Investor Contact

Avishek Singh

Co-founder, ZOQQ

[email protected]

https://www.zoqq.com/

SOURCE: ZOQQ