Where Aesthetics Meets Technology — LEPAS Milan Public Days Define Elegant Mobility

WUHU, China, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From April 20 to 26, LEPAS made a striking appearance in Milan under the theme “Here’s to Elegance,” marking its European regional brand debut. Following the European Regional Brand Technology Unveil on April 20, the six-day public exhibition (April 21–26) welcomed global visitors to an immersive brand experience that seamlessly blended aesthetics, technology, and lifestyle. Held during Milano Design Week, the showcase attracted designers, fashion insiders, and industry professionals, generating strong foot traffic and social engagement.

As a global design capital, Milan provided the ideal stage for LEPAS’s European debut. Located in Tortona, the core exhibition district of Milano Design Week, the LEPAS space featured a minimalist, contemporary design language, combining artistic ambiance with advanced technology to create a premium, immersive environment. Visitors experienced a multi-sensory journey that reflected the brand’s vision of elegant mobility.

LEPAS curated a refined on-site experience, including live string performances and harp recitals that enhanced the atmosphere with elegance and calm. In collaboration with De’Longhi, a dedicated coffee tasting area allowed guests to enjoy Italian coffee culture alongside the exhibition. Together, these elements expressed LEPAS’s vision of a composed, sophisticated lifestyle aligned with the expectations of a quality-driven global audience.

At the center of the exhibition, the LEPAS L6 — making its European debut — was presented alongside the flagship LEPAS L8. Both models embody the brand’s exploration of elegant mobility across different scenarios. The L6 integrates European minimalism with refined Eastern aesthetics through the “Leopard Aesthetics” design language. Its dynamic exterior lines and a wraparound smart cockpit with a “Skyline” theme and central waterfall display create a spacious, tranquil premium interior. Every detail reflects the expectations of European high-end users for both quality and lifestyle sophistication.

Built on the Intelligent LEX Platform, LEPAS brings its concept of “Elegant Technology” to life. With multi-power compatibility and adaptability to global markets, the platform transforms advanced new energy and intelligent technologies into a smooth, quiet, and refined driving experience — making technology a natural extension of everyday life.

Visitors from around the world experienced the brand firsthand, noting that LEPAS redefines traditional perceptions of new energy vehicles by balancing elegant design with advanced technology. European fashion influencers and automotive KOLs widely attended the event, reinforcing the brand’s resonance with the premium market.

As a global new energy brand under Chery Group, LEPAS continues to expand its presence in Europe. The flagship LEPAS L8 has been showcased at the Turin Auto Show and participated in media test drives in markets such as Spain. At Auto China 2026, LEPAS also unveiled its global NEV strategy and product lineup, including the LEPAS L6 EV, LEPAS L4 EV, and LEPAS L6 PHEV, alongside its Global Partner Conference to strengthen international collaboration.

Starting from Milan, LEPAS will continue to use design as its language and technology as its foundation, delivering refined new energy mobility solutions for global users.

Chery Group

Peiwen Tan

Email: [email protected]

Website: lepasinternational.com

Dateline: Wuhu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0caa113a-998f-426a-b293-d3c79627c028

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1a74f5d-5aa2-4c69-96d7-e9ff7956fa74

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