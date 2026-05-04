What is the best internet solution for business travel? Why Holafly for Business is becoming the preferred choice for global companies

Why Holafly for Business is becoming the preferred choice for global companies

DUBLIN, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For IT teams, one of the biggest risks when an employee travels is not the flight itself, but what happens upon arrival: landing without reliable internet access. This goes far beyond lost time, as it often translates into lack of access to critical tools, reliance on unsecured public WiFi networks, and decisions being made without real-time information.

As global workforces become increasingly distributed, companies are rethinking how they support their teams abroad, moving away from fragmented solutions towards more integrated approaches. In this shift, solutions like Holafly for Business are emerging as a foundational layer that allows IT departments to regain control, visibility, and security, ensuring that employees can access mobile data the moment they land without dependency on external networks.

This transformation is closely tied to the evolution of business travel itself. According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), global business travel spend is expected to reach $1.69 trillion in 2026, reflecting a structural shift towards more geographically distributed ways of working, where the ability to operate seamlessly from anywhere is a baseline expectation.

The operational impact of connectivity gaps is already measurable, with GBTA data indicating that business travelers lose an average of 5.2 productive hours per trip due to connectivity-related challenges. At the same time, security has moved to the center of the conversation. With the average cost of a corporate data breach reaching $4.88 million, according to IBM Security, relying on public WiFi networks is no longer a viable option for many organizations.

Alongside these challenges, the way companies manage data services internally is also a challenge itself. Platforms like Holafly Business Center allow IT teams to centralize eSIM management, monitor usage in real time, and automate billing processes, reducing operational complexity while providing the level of visibility required to manage distributed teams effectively. According to Gartner, organizations that adopt automation in IT operations can reduce management costs by up to 30%, reinforcing the value of more scalable solutions.

Cost predictability when it comes to roaming fees is another factor driving this shift, as traditional roaming models continue to generate unexpected and difficult-to-forecast expenses, solutions like Holafly for Business can reduce these costs by up to 85%, offering both savings and the financial stability that global operations increasingly demand.

“Companies are no longer asking whether their teams will be online when they travel, but how reliably and securely they can operate from anywhere,” said Ricardo Rodriguez, Head of Sales at Holafly for Business.

About Holafly

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers, offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 15 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

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