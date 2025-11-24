Water Loss Reduction Achieves 4.4% Drop in Third Quarter

Amman: Water loss in the Kingdom decreased by 4.4% during the third quarter of the year, reducing the total water loss across all regions to 40.9%, compared to 45.3% in the same period last year, as reported by the Ministry of Water and Irrigation. The ministry attributed the reduction to government initiatives.

According to Jordan News Agency, the reduction aligns with the National Water Strategy 2023-2040 and the Water Loss Reduction Strategy. The ministry has intensified efforts by introducing modern technologies for managing, distributing, and controlling water resources. Enhancements in digital transformation, private sector engagement in pipeline maintenance, and improvements in meter reading and billing processes have achieved 98% accuracy.

Additionally, the number of maintenance teams was increased, and one million faulty water meters were replaced, with half of these replacements occurring in areas served by the “Miyahuna” company. The ministry also emphasized efforts to address violations, detecting over 11,519 assaults on main lines in 2025, which resulted in saving 10.8 million cubic meters of water in the third quarter and approximately 31.4 million cubic meters for the entire year.

The ministry noted that these campaigns have positively impacted the water supply to the public, ensuring a natural supply and an enhanced quality water service. Reducing water loss remains a top priority, with innovative partnerships with the local private sector contributing to a cumulative reduction of 5.3 percent from the beginning of the year until the end of the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2024.

The water loss reduction strategy, initiated in 2021, has successfully decreased annual losses from 52.5 percent in 2021/2022 to approximately 2 percent annually. Projects under the strategy included restructuring distribution areas, dividing main areas into sub-areas for better monitoring and pressure management, and utilizing modern accounting systems and mobile applications.