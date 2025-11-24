Minister of Government Communications Engages with Youth in Leadership Programme

Amman: Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani said that younger Jordanians play a “vital” role in engaging professionally with decisions and policies, underscoring their objectives and aspirations an area in which the media seeks to highlight distinguished programmes and achievements.

According to Jordan News Agency, speaking during a dialogue session with younger people from the central governorates participating in the “Preparing Youth Leaders” training camp, Momani said that Jordanian youth represent a promising and rising generation. Momani noted that they have demonstrated professional success at the regional level despite strong competition. He called on youth to take initiative and engage in workshops, courses, seminars, and community initiatives so they can become integral contributors to public life, exchange knowledge and expertise, and benefit from diverse human experiences and leadership skills.

He added that younger Jordanians are a main pillar of political party life and the broader political modernisation project, highlighting that the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II consistently stress the importance of enhancing youth participation in political parties and political life in all its forms. The Minister underscored the role of political party programmes in activating youth engagement in the electoral process.

Momani further emphasised that media and information literacy is a key tool for raising youth awareness, enabling them to navigate the public sphere, distinguish between professional and unprofessional news, and counter rumors, falsehoods, and misinformation. The training camp was organised by the “All of Jordan Youth” initiative and was attended by the Ministry’s Secretary-General Zaid Nawaisah.