Report Lists Countries with Highest Public Debt in 2025

Amman: A recent report issued by Focus Economics revealed the countries expected to record the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios in 2025, presenting striking figures that highlight diverse financial and economic challenges around the world.

According to Jordan News Agency, the report reveals that the burden of soaring public debt is not confined to poorer or crisis-stricken nations; it affects major global economies. Sudan and Bahrain appear among the world’s top ten most indebted nations, reflecting the vulnerability of some states in the region to financial pressures and sovereign debt risks.

The report identifies Japan as having the highest debt-to-GDP ratio, reaching 242%, driven by prolonged economic stimulus policies and the high costs associated with an aging population. Following Japan, Singapore is listed with a ratio of 173%, attributed to strategic fiscal management rather than financial distress.

Eritrea ranks third with a 210% debt ratio, followed by Greece at 149% and Italy at 138%, both of which continue to grapple with the legacy of long-standing deficits and high public spending. Sudan is placed sixth with a debt ratio of 128%, which reflects years of conflict, economic instability, and declining public revenues.

Bahrain ranks seventh globally, with debt reaching 131% of GDP, influenced by falling oil revenues and the financial demands of economic diversification efforts. The list also includes the Maldives, where debt is expected to reach 125% of GDP in 2025, and the United States, whose debt is projected to rise to 124%.

France is ranked tenth, with consensus forecasts suggesting its public debt-to-GDP ratio will reach 116% in 2025. The report warns that the continued upward trajectory of global debt poses risks to many economies, particularly those facing deep fiscal deficits or political instability. Some countries may be compelled to adopt austerity measures or pursue debt restructuring in the coming years.