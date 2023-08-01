Water authority signs deal to monitor water supply

The Water Authority and the United Enterprises Company signed a $7.7 million agreement to monitor water supply performance, as part of a water loss project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). At the ceremony attended by USAID representatives, Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohamed Najjar announced that the agreement would enhance water service monitoring, enable precise determination of water supply quantities, and eliminate the need for estimation when calculating water losses. He added that the ministry is working towards minimizing water loss that results from network and infrastructure degradation, meter inaccuracies, and water theft. “We are committed to decreasing water losses to below 25% by 2040, enhancing the efficacy and efficiency of water resource utilization, and enhancing the water supply infrastructure,” added Najjar. The minister conveyed the Jordanian government’s gratitude for the United States of America’s unwavering support in the water sector through this long-standing partnership with USAID, which has been instrumental in ensuring the growth and sustenance of this crucial area.

Source: Jordan News Agency