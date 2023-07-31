Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources to Participate in Pakistan Minerals Summit 2023

The Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Eng. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, is leading a delegation from the Industry and Mineral Resources system on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The purpose of this visit is to participate in the Pakistan Minerals Summit 2023.

During the visit, there are scheduled discussions regarding cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the mining sector. Additionally, high-level officials from both countries will meet to explore opportunities for enhancing communication between the government and private sectors, as well as leveraging mutual expertise to achieve shared objectives.

The Saudi delegation consists of officials from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden), and Manara Minerals Investment Company (Manara).

Source: Saudi Press Agency