UN Secretary-General Calls on International Community to Maintain Calm in Middle East

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres affirmed, on Wednesday, that the Israeli raid on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and the assassination of the Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, in Iran, are dangerous escalation. He called on the international community to strongly act to maintain calm in the Middle East.

In a statement quoted by spokesman for the UN secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, Guterres stressed that all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, a massive increase of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and a return to calm in Lebanon and across the Blue Line.

He urged the international community to work together to urgently prevent any actions that could push the entire Middle East over the edge, with a devastating impact on civilians.

In a post on X platform, United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, expressed

his profound concern over the recent developments in the Middle East which may have far-reaching implications for the region. He urged for restraint and avoiding actions that could further destabilize the region. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency