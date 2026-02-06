“The Year of the Sardine” Launches in MENA Region During GulFood Event

Global metabolic health initiative debuts in MENA at world’s largest food expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The US-based Medical Wellness Association (MWA), the global leader in bringing together wellness-based physicians and practitioners, launched their 2026 initiative, “The Year of the Sardine” at GulFood convention last week in Dubai. GulFood, the world’s largest food and culinary expo with over 8000 exhibitions and 100,000 attendees, provided the perfect backdrop to spread the health message behind the simple premise of, “Eat more sardines.”

“Given the lack of meaningful progress against major health challenges including various cancers and cardiovascular disease, all of us in the health and wellness space need to reflect deeper on the science and recalibrate the direction we give to the general public,” says Dr. Christopher Breuleux, President of the MWA. “And with more data suggesting that metabolic dysfunction and insulin resistance rests at the foundation of these leading health issues, we believe it is prudent and responsible to redirect attention to metabolic health and reduce insulin resistance. Diet plays a key role in metabolic health, and when it comes to diet, it’s a challenge to find a better food choice than sardines,” added Breuleux.

What consumers need is easy to follow instructions, and this is the brilliance at the heart of “The Year of the Sardine” initiative. By just adding 3 servings of sardines per week into their diet, an average consumer can make potential improvements in metabolic health. Sardines not only consist of proteins and healthy omega 3 fats, but in terms of nutritional density they are a powerhouse, loaded with essential vitamins and minerals.

Not all sardines are equal. Based upon fishing practices and processing practices, some are more advantageous than others. The MWA has granted their prestigious “Superfood” seal to only one brand globally—Mega Sardines from the Philippines. As explained by MWA Board Member and Faculty Member, James Michael Lafferty, the fact Mega fishes in the cleaner waters of the South Pacific, coupled with their proprietary “Catch to can in 12 hours” processing speed, gives Mega brand an advantage when it comes to freshness, purity, and preservation of nutrients. “In the world of canned sardines, Mega clearly stands out,” says Lafferty.

Mega has joined up with MWA on their press tour, which started in January in Asia, now followed by the MENA Region in GulFoods, and will conclude with a press launch in March in North America. “We believe we have an obligation as the sole superfood sardine brand, to help the MWA spread this public health message,” explained Michelle Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Mega Prime Foods. “It’s amazing to see the sardine become flagged as a major healthy food item, now at the top of the new US Food Pyramid, after existing for decades and even centuries as a simple, affordable meal. The scientific community is now recognizing the true value of sardines as part of a healthy and balanced diet.”

This is no doubt true. A survey across X and Instagram show daily posts from medical influencers expounding on the benefits of sardines. Some posts achieve 1000’s of views and shares. It is a fact that indeed sardines are now enjoying their time in the sun—and there was no better place to take the stage than at GulFood.

