The settlers’ march begins with the “Passover offerings” towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem – Together – This Sunday morning, settlers set out with offerings of ‘goats, my grandfather,’ toward the city of Jerusalem, in preparation for collecting the offerings at the point closest to Al-Aqsa, in an attempt to slaughter them inside, on the eve of the Jewish Passover.

In recent days, the alleged Temple groups submitted an official request to the Israeli police to allow settlers to enter Al-Aqsa and slaughter sacrifices inside it.

According to the beliefs of the Temple groups, today and tomorrow are ‘days for slaughtering sacrifices,’ especially tomorrow, which is the ‘first-fresh day.’

The Temple Mount Administration circulated its calls across social media platforms and various websites, and asked its supporters to gather at the Mughrabi Gate at 10:30 at night on Monday, April 22, 2024, to demand that they be allowed to storm Al-Aqsa at midnight to present Easter offerings inside the mosque.

In their invitations, under the title ‘Emergency… Going to Jerusalem,’ the groups and organizat

ions of the alleged temple called on the settlers to everyone who possesses the ‘Passover ewe’ offering to bring it to Jerusalem and the Old City, and prepare to bring it into Al-Aqsa after midnight.

Temple groups also offered financial rewards to settlers who would attempt or succeed in slaughtering sacrifices, ranging from 700 shekels to 50,000 shekels ‘depending on the place of slaughter.’

Source: Maan News Agency