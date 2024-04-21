EU-GCC High Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation to Convene Monday

A high-level forum on regional security and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be held Monday in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in the presence of Their Highnesses and Excellencies foreign ministers of the GCC countries and the EU.

Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Abudaiwi said the EU-GCC High Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation will offer an opportunity to enhance the political dialogue between the EU and the GCC countries, and strengthen further the coordination on issues related to regional and global stability and security.

Working together to strengthen bilateral relations and develop new cooperation mechanisms will contribute to unifying viewpoints between the GCC countries and the EU on many issues and files, he stressed.

Source: Qatar News Agency