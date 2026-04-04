Terra Med Initiative for Clean Energy in Farming and Water Launched in Irbid’s Bani Obeid

Irbid: The Bani Obeid Society for Environment and Sustainable Development, in cooperation with the Arab Network for Environment and Development (RAED), organized a national workshop titled "Using Clean Renewable Energy in Local Community Development" with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists.

According to Jordan News Agency, the workshop saw the launch of the Terra Med initiative, which aims to integrate innovative environmental solutions and employ solar and wind energy technologies in the agriculture and water sectors, helping to reduce production costs and enhance food and water security.

MP Abdul Nasser Al Khasawneh, who sponsored the event in the presence of MP Bassem Al Rawabdeh and Bani Obeid district governor Ali Al Hawamdeh, affirmed that the Lower House places the development of legislation regulating the renewable energy sector at the top of its priorities, in line with the royal vision to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of resources for future generations.

For his part, Zaid Zuraiqat, vice chairman of the Jordanian Society for Desertification Control and Badia Development (JSDCBD), pointed to the positive impact of expanding clean energy in rural and Badia regions in reducing desertification and achieving environmental stability.

Head of the Bani Obeid Society, Jamal Nayef Abu Obeid, reviewed the society's vision for empowering the local community and adopting sustainable development solutions, while the coordinator of the Terra Med initiative, Islam Al Maghayreh, explained the initiative's technical mechanisms for supporting vital sectors such as agriculture.

Society member Rula Al Nimri called on municipalities to adopt modern energy systems to raise service efficiency and reduce expenses, while engineer Dina Shahror highlighted green hydrogen technology as a future strategic option to enhance the resilience of energy systems and provide clean alternatives.