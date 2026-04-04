  • Date: April 8, 2026

Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon Result in Casualties and Injuries

Beirut: Three people were killed and 27 wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon. One person lost their life, and six others were injured on Saturday morning during an Israeli airstrike on the village of Qatrani. Additionally, two individuals died when an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Abbasiyeh, located in Southern Lebanon. According to Jordan News Agency, two airstrikes in the Al-Housh district of Tyre city resulted in 11 injuries, including three Civil Defense paramedics, and caused damage to the Lebanese-Italian Hospital. Furthermore, an airstrike on Ma'raka town in the Tyre region led to ten more injuries. The report also noted that an Israeli force entered Shebaa, a Lebanese border town, at dawn, abducting a local resident before retreating. Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes conducted a series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting approximately six neighborhoods, along with raids on Sahmar in the western Bekaa Valley and other southern villages.

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