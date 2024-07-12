Syrian Defense: We destroy drones, target terrorist headquarters in Idlib, Latakia countryside

The Syrian Armed Forces on Friday responded to a terrorist attack in the Idlib countryside, shot down suicide drones, and targeted terrorist headquarters in the Latakia countryside.

Units of our forces operating in the direction of the southern Idlib countryside responded to an attack launched by terrorist organizations, inflicting heavy losses in equipment and weapons and leaving dozens of terrorists dead or injured, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Our units working in the same direction shot down and destroyed terrorist suicide drones through which they attempted to attack our military points and the surrounding safe villages and towns, the ministry added.

The Ministry indicated that units of our forces operating in the direction of the northern countryside of Latakia, in cooperation with friendly Russian aircraft, targeted terrorist headquarters and fortifications, which led to their complete destruction and the killing and wounding of dozens, including leaders of the so-called terrorist ‘T

urkistan Islamic Party.’

Source: Yemen News Agency