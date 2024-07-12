Erdogan: Gaza suffers same brutality as Srebrenica 29 years ago

Gaza is being subjected to the same brutality as that experienced by Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina 29 years ago, the Turkish President said on Thursday, stressing that those responsible for this will be held accountable sooner or later before international law, just as happened in Srebrenica.

“Do whatever you want, but do not forget the genocide, because when the genocide is forgotten, it will be repeated,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan added citing the words of the first Bosnian president, the late Alija Izetbegovic.

“However, today the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories are subjected to brutality similar to that which Srebrenica witnessed 29 years ago,” the Turkish president said in a video message on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the genocide committed by Serb forces in Srebrenica city during the Bosnian War in 1995.

He added that international institutions and organizations “are content to watch the killing of about 40,000 innocent people, including 16,000 childre

n (in Gaza), just as they did 29 years ago in Srebrenica.”

“Everyone should know that those responsible for the brutality in the Gaza Strip will, sooner or later, be held accountable before international law, just as happened in Srebrenica,” he said.

He stressed that Turkey will continue to make every effort to ensure justice and hold the perpetrators of the massacres accountable.

Source: Yemen News Agency