Zionist enemy abandons Maqdesian family in Batn Al-Hawa neighborhood in occupied Al-Quds

On Friday, the Zionist enemy court issued a new decision to displace members of the Rajabi family in the Batn al-Hawa neighborhood in the town of Silwan in the occupied city of Al-Quds.

The news agency “Palestine Today” quoted family sources as saying: The Zionist enemy decided to displace 30 Maqdesians from this family, under flimsy pretexts.

Al-Rajabi’s family stressed their steadfastness in the neighborhood, coinciding with the awaiting the decision of the enemy court on the appeal filed by the family earlier.

The Zionist enemy government seeks to empty the neighborhoods of the city of Jerusalem, of its people and residents, within the framework of the policy of Judaization and control over the city.

Source: Yemen News Agency